USD 272 Waconda Board of Education – July 2018

WACONDA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 272

708 Locust St.

CAWKER CITY, KANSAS

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR BOARD MEETING Monday, July 9, 2018

DISTRICT OFFICE 7:00 PM

Board Members Present: Kelly Berkley, Brandi Duskie, Denise Schoen, Russell Groenendyk, Rodney Hake, Ashley Clausen and Jessica Scott

Administrator present: Superintendent, Dr. Betty Summers

President, Kelly Berkley called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

Denise Schoen moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to approve the agenda as amended.

Changed #6 to #6a. Signature Cards.

Added #6b. Resolution to authorize drafts on Kitchen Project.

Added #8a. Executive Session – Employee Contracts.

#8b. Resignations.

Motion carried 7-0.

Ashley Clausen moved and Denise Schoen seconded the motion to approve the minutes of the Regular Board Meeting Monday, June 11, 2018.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Kelly Berkley welcomed visitors.

Denise Schoen moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to approve the bills and payroll as presented.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Brandi Duskie moved and Denise Schoen seconded the motion to approve the consent agenda as presented.

Motion Carried 7-0.

CONSENT AGENDA

Appointments:

Board Clerk -Sandy Hake

Board Treasurer – Debbie Taylor

Deputy Clerk – Connie Hardy

School Attorney – Darrell Miller

Food Service Determining Representative –Debbie Taylor

Food Service Authorized Representative –Debbie Taylor

Food Service Hearing Officer – Dr. Betty Summers

KPERS Representative – Sandy Hake

Authorized Impact Aid Representative – Sandy Hake

Section 8002 Authorized Representative – Dr. Betty Summers

Truancy Officers- Kayla Hamilton, Robert Becker

Coordinator for Homeless Children – Dr. Betty Summers

Freedom of Information Officer – Dr. Betty Summers

Title IX and Section 504 Coordinator – Dr. Betty Summers

Transportation Director – Dr. Betty Summers

Transportation Coordinator – Kayla Hamilton

Approvals:

Official depository: State Bank of Downs.

No Fees charged for facility use.

Fees for copies – .10 black and white, .30 color, .10 fax, Labor provided to copy, $15/hr. (1/2 hr. minimum).

Petty cash accounts and limits – Current amounts: $500 for Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School, $500 for Lakeside Elementary, $500 for District Office.

Activity funds as in prior year.

Establish regular board meeting time as 7:00 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the District Office.

Establish the Official District Newspaper as the Downs News and Times and Cawker City Ledger.

Waiver of requirements for generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Rescind all policy actions from previous years and adopt current written policies.

Disposal of old records.

Adopt 1116 hour school year in lieu of 186 days for 2018-2019.

Kelly Berkley gave the Smoky Hill ESC report.

Dr. Betty Summers gave the superintendent’s report. She informed the board of the upcoming budget meeting that the central office staff is planning to attend. Also, there was mention of the legislature having one year to fix the funding formula to be in compliance with the court’s ruling on school funding.

Dr. Summers walked through the elementary building with the technology director and the File Safe representative regarding the new key card locking system. The File Safe representative relayed to Dr. Summers that the Honeywell system that was originally quoted was on back order and a comparable system was available for installation at an earlier date. She informed the board of this issue. She also asked the board for approval to hire additional support for wiring the high school when the time came, as it was much more labor intensive than the elementary building. She indicated it would be no more than 25 hours. There was no objection to the request.

Dr. Summers told board members that the footings and concrete for the kitchen project were slated to be completed by August 15th. The board asked Mrs. Summers to relay to the contractor that the concrete work should be ready by the beginning of fall practices which start on the 13th of August. Other summer projects included work on the STEM room and other minor improvements slated for the elementary building.

The PAT (Parents As Teachers) invoice was presented and the need for additional class scheduling for the new Spanish teacher was shared. Also, goal setting for the superintendent and the board was discussed briefly.

Lastly, Dr. Summers shared a request to use a school vehicle by a local organization. The board discussed that the group would need to show proof of liability insurance before they could approve that request. Dr. Summers will follow up on the request.

Russell Groenendyk moved to nominate Jessica Scott, president of the board. Ashley Clausen seconded the motion.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Rodney Hake moved to nominate Kelly Berkley, vice president of the board. Denise Schoen seconded the motion.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Denise Schoen moved and Rodney Hake seconded the motion to appoint Kelly Berkley, representative to Smoky Hill ESC executive cabinet.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Denise Schoen seconded the motion to appoint Russell Groenendyk, member to KASB governmental relations.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to pay the Senger Construction and Terracon invoices as presented.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to table discussion on Out of District Transportation until a later date.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Rodney Hake seconded the request to remove Troy Damman and add Dr. Betty Summers from bank signature cards where warranted.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Brandi Duskie moved and Ashley Clausen seconded the motion to approve the resolution for Dr. Betty Summer to authorize drafts on the USD#272 Project Fund at the State Bank of Downs as presented.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Denise Schoen seconded the motion to accept the Triple B Salvage quote and to approve the purchase of paint and paint supplies up to $250.00 for the Cawker City weight room.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Kelly Berkley moved the school board recess into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel contracts pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under KOMA with the board and the superintendent present, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 8:40 p.m. Motion seconded by Brandi Duskie.

Motion carried 7-0.

The meeting returned to open session at 8:40 p.m.

Brandi Duskie moved and Denise Schoen seconded the motion to approve the resignation of Jeffrey Jenkins II, Business Teacher and Kim Davis, Jr. High Assistant Track Coach.

Motion carried 7-0.

Denis Schoen moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to approve John Bisnette as Full Time Bus Driver.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Discussion was had on reimbursing Rule 10 coaches for required courses taken to coach in the district. There was expressed interest in reimbursing them, moving forward, but more information was needed as to who is requiring the courses.

Rodney Hake moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to approve the purchase of 40 Chromebooks and licenses from Best Buy as presented.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Rodney Hake moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the approval of the Elementary principal and staff to apply for a grant through the Solomon Valley Community Foundation for the STEM classroom.

The board agreed to review and come up with goals for the district for the coming year when principals are present in August.

The superintendent reviewed the ending cash balance and budget summary of funds with board members.

Rodney Hake expressed gratitude, and thanked Kelly Berkley for her work as president of the board over the past years.

Jessica Scott moved and Kelly Berkley seconded the motion to adjourn.

Motion Carried 7-0

Meeting adjourned at 9:18 p.m.