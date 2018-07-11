The Norton City/County Economic Development board met at 5:45 on July 10, 2018. The meeting was called to order by Jerry Jones, Chairman. Members present included Tom Brannan, Wally Burton, Curtis Eveleigh, John Griffiths, Aaron Hale, Gayle James, Brad Hopkins and Dick Thompson. Absent were Mark Dewees and Amber Nuttycomb. Also present were Mike Posson, Executive Director and Verla Grysch, Administrative Coordinator.

Dick Thompson moved and Brad Hopkins seconded a motion to approve the June meeting minutes. Motion carried 9-0.

Renewal of the contract with consulting firm Pinegar, Smith & Associates is due next month. Wally Burton moved and Brad Hopkins seconded a motion to renew the contract. Motion carried 9-0. The board then discussed a proposal for NCCED to assist key entities in recruiting for critical positions in Norton County. NCCED Staff shared that economic development will have Community Cards in the Chamber’s Nortonopoly game.

Mike Posson gave his Director Report which included the following items: property information being gathered on available commercial properties, Leadership Norton 2.0, a proposed housing study for Norton County, his visit to Lenora businesses, site visits to several businesses with City Administrator, James Moreau, the Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Best Practices Summit he attended in June, repairs to the mobile picnic table and support for Kansas Highway 383 modernization.

The meeting was adjourned at 6:55 with a motion from Tom Brannan and a second from Aaron Hale.