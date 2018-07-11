Prairie Hills USD 113 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 7/9/18

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 113

Board of Education

1619 S. Old US Highway 75

Sabetha, KS 66534

Minutes of the July 9, 2018 Regular Board Meeting Meeting was held at Board of Education Office

Superintendent Todd Evans called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Dr. Jeff DeMint, Kathy Lippert, Ed Reznicek, Jim Scoby, Leslie Scoby and Ann Shaughnessy were present; also present were Superintendent, Todd Evans, Board

Clerk, Carol Kuckelman and others who are listed on the attached sheet that becomes a part of these minutes. Board Member Kent Saylor arrived at the meeting at 6:12 PM.

Superintendent Todd Evans presented the following changes to the agenda: Item 4 – Final June bills of $199,742.98; Consent Agenda – Item B. July bills of $120,926.97; Item F. Correct Wetmore National Bank to Girard National Bank; Add Item 13A. – Approve the gift of $1,800 from the Robert Marthaler Memorial to Sabetha FFA.

Motion by Kathy Lippert, seconded by Dr. Jeff DeMint to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried 6-0.

Nominations were accepted for Board President. Dr. Jeff DeMint nominated Ed Reznicek for President. The nomination was seconded by Kathy Lippert. Motion by Jim Scoby, seconded by Dr. Jeff DeMint to close nominations. There were 6 votes in favor of Ed Reznicek for President. Motion Carried.

Nominations were accepted for Vice-President. Leslie Scoby nominated Kathy Lippert for Vice President. The nomination was seconded by Dr. Jeff DeMint. Motion by Dr. Jeff DeMint, seconded by Jim Scoby to close nominations. There were 6 votes in favor of Kathy Lippert for Vice President. Motion carried.

Motion by Jim Scoby, seconded by Leslie Scoby to appoint Kathy Lippert as the Governmental Relations Representative. Motion carried 6-0.

Mr. Evans reviewed the final bills and transfers for FY18. He reported on the ending carryovers. A motion was made by Dr. Jeff DeMint, seconded by Kathy Lippert to approve the final bills ($199,742.98) and transfers ($1,046,161.64) from FY18. Motion carried 6-0.

Consent Agenda:

A. Approve the minutes from the regular board meeting of June 11, 2018.

B. Approve payment of July bills for the amount of $120,926.97.

C. Approve June payroll for the amount of $706,644.64.

D. Approve July Lump Sum Payroll for the amount of $137,935.24.

E. Approve August Lump sum Payroll for the amount of $119,992.25.

F. Designated the following: Depository for district funds – All district banks and savings and loan in district. District checking account – Morrill and Janes Bank Activity and petty cash at SES, SMS, SHS and Central Office – United Bank and Trust Activity and petty cash for WAC – Girard National Bank Activity and petty cash for Axtell – State Bank of Bern/Axtell Official newspaper – The Sabetha Herald Attendance/Truancy officer – Todd Evans, David Glynn, Rick Schnacker, Matt Garber, Sara Toedman, Jayson Tynon KPERS Representative – Carol Kuckelman Holton Special Ed. Co-op representative – Todd Evans USD #113 School Attorney – Martin Mishler Homeless Coordinator – Jennifer Gatz Compliance Coordinator for Federal anti-discrimination laws –Jennifer Gatz Freedom of Information officer – Todd Evans Asbestos Compliance officer – Todd Evans

G. Rescind all policy statements found in the minutes of this Board of Education and adopt the policy manual as presented by the superintendent.

H. Appoint Brook Brubeck as Food Service Representative and as determining official for Federal Lunch Program, and the Clerk of the Board as hearing officer.

I. Adopt an 1116-hour school term to be submitted to KSDE.

J. Approve district mileage at $.545 per mile. Continue district office petty cash at $500 per month and building petty cash funds at $200 per month.

K. Continue Fidelity Bonds for Clerk and Treasurer at $10,000.

L. Approve district banking with Morrill & Janes Bank and United Bank & Trust and authorize district banking as stated in attachment. (copy attached).

M. Approve a resolution requesting a waiver from the statutory GAAP requirement for the preparation of financial statements and reports for the year ending June 30, 2019.

N. Reauthorize early payment request to avoid late fee.

O. Resignations: Paul Compo, SMS wrestling coach.

P. Contracts: Benji Stoller, SMS Football coach; Joni Tangeman, SMS part-time secretary.

Q. Appointment of Officers a. Clerk of the Board – Carol Kuckelman b. Deputy Clerk – Elaine Mowder c. Treasurer of the Board – Bart White ($350.00 per year) d. Auditor – Kickhaefer & Buessing

R. Update Policy EE-R to reflect increased meal prices (copy attached).

Motion by Kathy Lippert, seconded by Dr. Jeff DeMint to approve the consent agenda as amended. Motion carried 6-0.

Mr. Evans gave his report to the board.

At 6:20 PM – Motion by Kathy Lippert, seconded by Dr. Jeff DeMint to enter into executive session to protect attorney-client matters which would be deemed privileged under KOMA and will return to regular session at 6:35 PM in this room. Motion carried 7-0. Board members, Mr. Evans, Board Attorney Martin Mishler and Jayson Tynon were present in the executive session.

At 6:35 PM – Motion by Kathy Lippert, seconded by Dr. Jeff DeMint to return to regular session. Motion carried 7-0.

At 6:35 PM – Motion by Kathy Lippert, seconded by Dr. Jeff DeMint to enter into executive session to protect attorney-client matters which would be deemed privileged under KOMA and will return to regular session at 6:50 PM in this room. Motion carried 7-0. Board members, Mr. Evans, Board Attorney Martin Mishler and Jayson Tynon were present in the executive session. Martin Mishler left the executive session at 6:49 PM. He left the meeting at this time.

At 6:50 PM – Motion by Kathy Lippert, seconded by Dr. Jeff DeMint to return to regular session. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion by Kathy Lippert, seconded by Kent Saylor to approve the hiring of staff for 2018-19 as presented. Motion carried 7-0. (copy attached)

Motion by Kathy Lippert, seconded by Dr. Jeff DeMint to approve the supplemental duty list for 2018-19 as presented. Motion carried 7-0. (copy attached)

John Pierson and Scott Burger representing the Sabetha Booster Club updated the board on the Press Box at Sabetha football field. It was shared that the sound system for the Press Box will cost in excess of $19,000 with the board’s share being around $9800. The board had originally approved paying for ½ of the expenses up to a total of $60,000. To date the board has paid $47,851. The cost to the board for the sound system will be around $9,800. Mr. Pierson indicated that he would have a bill sent to the board office for the board’s portion of the sound system.

Motion by Leslie Scoby, seconded by Kathy Lippert to approve the access and utility easement for the SHS well used to water the football and practice fields. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion by Dr. Jeff DeMint, seconded by Kathy Lippert to approve the building level student handbooks as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion by Leslie Scoby, seconded by Ann Shaughnessy to appoint Ed Reznicek, Kent Saylor and Kathy Lippert to the 2018-19 Finance Committee. Motion carried 7-0.

Motion by Kathy Lippert, seconded by Leslie Scoby to accept a gift of $1,800 from the Robert Marthaler Memorial to Sabetha FFA. Motion carried 7-0.

A discussion was held regarding relocating the Axtell School office to the current High School library location. Mr. Evans reported that they’ve had 2 architects tour the school and give estimates on the cost of relocating the current office and repurposing the current office into learning space. David Heit of Tevis Architectural Group, PA estimated the cost to be $100,000 to $150,000 and Emily Koenig of e k o e architecture estimated $125,000 to $145,000. Consensus was to have Mr. Evans get more information regarding fees and a time frame as to how long the project will take to complete. The board will revisit this item at the August regular meeting.

Motion by Dr. Jeff DeMint, seconded by Kathy Lippert to approve the following KASB policy updates: AF (School Day); BCAC (Waiver of Notice); BCBG (Voting Method); DC (Annual Operating Budget); DE (Fraud Prevention and Investigations); DFAC (Procurement-Federal Program); DIC (Inventories); DJB (Petty Cash Accounts); DJB (Resolution to Establish Activity Fund): DJEB (Quality Control); DJED (Bids and Quotations Requirements); DJEF (Requisitions); DK (Resolution to Establish Activity Fund); DP (Collection Procedures); EBC (Report to Local Law Enforcement); EBC (Report to Staff Member); GAAE (Report to Local Law Enforcement); GAAF (Emergency Safety Interventions); GAD (Employee Development Opportunities); GBO (Resignations); IDACA (Special Education Services); JBE (Parent Consent and Waiver); JCAC (Interrogations and Investigations); JDD (Report to Staff of Expulsion or Conviction); JDDA (Drug-Free Schools); JDDB (Reporting Crimes to Law Enforcement); JDDC (Short Model Bullying Plan); JDDC (Report to Local Law Enforcement). Motion carried 7-0.

At 7:38 PM Motion by Dr. Jeff DeMint, seconded by Kathy Lippert to enter into executive session to discuss confidential matters for employer-employee negotiations allowed under KOMA for 10 minutes and return to this room at 7:48 PM. Motion carried 7-0. Board members and Mr. Evans were present in the executive session.

At 7:48 PM Motion by Kathy Lippert, seconded by Dr. Jeff DeMint to return to regular session. Motion carried 7 – 0.

Motion by Dr. Jeff DeMint, seconded by Kathy Lippert to approved the Classified Staff Handbook w/ pay scales as presented plus approving the 2 special circumstances presented in executive session. Motion carried 7-0

At 7:49 PM a motion was made by Dr. Jeff DeMint, seconded by Kathy Lippert to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.

Download the Supplemental Documents Here (PDF)