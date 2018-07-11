Norton Co Board of Commissioners Minutes July 09, 2018

Norton Co Board of Commissioners

July 09, 2018

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on July 9, 2018 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan, Present.

Mapes & Miller

John Mapes, Mapes & Miller Accounting was in to begin working on the 2019 proposed budgets for all county departments. The budgets have all been presented and ready for review by the commission. The proposed budgets were approved and ready for publication. The 2019 budget hearing will be held on August 13th, 2018.

Harold Schleicher, KDOT

Harold Schleicher, KDOT was in to visit with the commission about delayed projects in Norton County. Harold stated that if the county commission would submit a letter of support for reinstating the delayed projects in Norton County that he would appreciate it. The letter would encourage KDOT officials to place the delayed projects of Norton County back on the project list. The commission will submit a letter.

Register of Deed

Wanda Vincent was in to discuss bids for imaging10 books for record storage. Two bids were received, one from Mid-Continent of Saint Joe in the amount of $4,290 dollars and the second from Salina Blue Print in the amount of$3,750. Salina Blue Print will do the imaging on site where Mid-Continent requested that they be allowed to take the books off site. The commission and Wanda preferred to have the imaging done on site and agreed to accept the bid from Salina Blue Print.

County Treasurer

Vicki Bainter, Norton County Treasurer was in to visit with the commission about upcoming training The training will require the office to be closed during certain times which will be announced to the public. The training is a requirement and needed by all staff. The commission requested that the public be made aware of the closing time.

Vicki spoke with the commission about earned interest on the county checking accounts. Vicki has been working with the local banks to see that the interest income in each bank is the same. Vicki also spoke with the commission about placing some idle funds into a CD VS the current deposit. The amount of interest earned would be worth the transfer to CD. The commission agreed and will have Vicki invest in CD. Bids will be taken for the CD.

Sheriff Thomson

Sheriff Thomson was in to go over the proposed contract for dispatcher service with the City of Norton. The contract has not been updated for many years and there has been considerable discussion in the past few months for an updated contract. The commission reviewed the contract with only a few questions. The contract will be submitted to the City of Norton after the County Counselor reviews and makes the needed changes.

Sheriff Thomson spoke with the commission about new requirements to finger print various agencies for employment. Troy said with the new requirement they are processing approximately 50 individuals a month. The finger printing has nothing to do with criminal, all employment. Troy asked the commission for consideration to adopt a resolution to help cover the expense of requirement. The requested amount per fingerprinting was $20.00. The commission agreed that the service is now exceeded and requires additional staft1ng time and would support the resolution for a service charge.

Road Department

Floyd Richard, Norton County Road & Bridge was in to visit with the commission about the grass drill recently purchased. Floyd stated the drill was not working well because the grass seed is all settling and packing in the drill VS being seeded. Floyd stated that he has spoke with Bobcat and they do not have any suggestions to improve the performance. Floyd informed the commission that he is going to send the drill back and check into other options.

DSNWK

Gerald Michaud, President of DSNWK was present to deliver the annual report for 2017 and give current data for 2018. Jerry gave the commission a short update on the history ofDSNWK and services provided to Norton County. Norton County currently has 9 individuals being served by DSNWK. DSNWK serves a total of 337 residence in the NW Kanas district with a staff of 342. The total number of individuals served in Norton County for 2017 was 28 and the cost of those services was $1,137,238.00. The amount of funding needed for the services after Federal and State funding was provided was $101,133.87 of which Norton County contributes $45,000.00 annually.

Brian Foster, BG Consultants

Brian Foster, BG Consultants was present to discuss permitting and discussion on Sub-cell #9. Kansas Department of Health and Environment.has issued the permit with the contingency that the County continue to work with them to update certain records. The first item to update was the Certificate of Survey which established E1 as a dedicated county road; item #2 was a site map (which has been completed); #3 was a design plan for Cell #2, (the county is currently in Cell #1). Brian stated that he is struggling with this request because he believes that the county still has 4 years of available space in the current cell. The final request #4 was for a Quality Construction Assurance Plan. Brain stated that this request will go hand and hand with request #3. Brian felt with the current area the county owns there is enough space for approximately 50 years. Item #1 and #2 have been completed at this time and Brian will work with KDHE on the 3rd and 4th request.

June 29th minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the minutes from June 29th, 2018 with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

MotionNote –

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 7/16/2018. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved and will remain a working document until approved.