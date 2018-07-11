Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/9/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, July 9, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• Bergkamp Construction is finished with work on the Sabetha-Wetmore Road. Dennis stated that his guys will be sealing this road soon.

• the guys have the south side of Bridge D-5 north of Berwick built, and will be moving to the north side.

• Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp received a right of way easement request from Housley Communications for cable to be laid along 216th Road. Gary Scoby moved to approve the right of way easement request with Housley Communications. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Commissioners signed the request form as presented.

Following review by County Attorney Brad Lippert, Gary Scoby moved to approve a bridge maintenance agreement between Nemaha and Brown Counties. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Commissioners signed the agreement as presented.

Doug Metzger called in to speak to Commissioners about road issues throughout the county.

Commissioners reviewed a quote from Eisenbarth Plumbing to either repair or replace the air conditioning unit at the NCTC Building in Seneca. Gary Scoby moved to approve the quote in the amount of $1,646 to repair the air conditioning unit. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Commissioners signed a letter of support for the Nemaha Valley Health Care Foundation’s application for a Community Tax Credit Grant as presented.

Chairman Dennis Henry signed the Nemaha County Quarterly Financial Statement for the quarter ending June 30, 2018 as presented.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• they are currently holding thirteen inmates in the jail and one inmate at the Osawatomie State Hospital.

• they booked three individuals into the jail this past week.

The board reviewed the minutes from the July 2, 2018 meeting. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the minutes as presented. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Teresa McAnerney, Kylee Luckeroth, David Key, and Nancy Gafford came before the board on behalf of Northeast Kansas Enterprise Facilitation to request continued financial support from the county for their 2019 budget and to ask for another three-year commitment from the county as well. The county has appropriated $3,000 per year to this organization for the past three years.

Brad Burnett with Intelligent Roofing Solutions came before the board to speak to Commissioners about repairing any hail damage to county buildings that was recently sustained. Commissioners agreed to allow this company to take another look at a couple of Nemaha County buildings that did receive some hail damage recently.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Brad gave Commissioners an update on the tax sale to be held soon in Nemaha County. Brad also spoke to Commissioners about getting the glass doors and windows tinted in the annex area of the courthouse.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the middle of July.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 12:37 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, July 16, 2018 at 9:00 am.