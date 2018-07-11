July 9, 2018 at Northern Valley High School Minutes

REGULAR MEETING

July 9, 2018 at Northern Valley High School, Almena, KS

Members present: Hilary VanPatten, President Clint Lowry Christopher Rogers Melissa McClain Rich Wenzl Ken Tharman-Superintendent/9-12 Principal Marvin Gebhard-PreK-8 Principal Lidia Knapp-Board Clerk

Call to Order: President Hilary Van Patten called the meeting to order at 8:00 p.m. with four members present.

Election of Board Members: Mrs. McClain made a motion to keep Mrs. Van Patten as President. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 4-0.

Mr. Lowry made a motion for Mrs. McClain to remain Vice-President. Mr. Wenzl seconded; Motion carried 4-0.

The board reviewed the Consent Calendar and discussed it.

Adoption of Agenda : Mrs. McClain made a motion to adopt the agenda as presented with the additions of 9f (Norton Bus Route), 9g (Trophies and Pictures), and 9h (Substitute Salaries). Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 4-0.

Approval of Minutes : Mr. Lowry made a motion to accept the minutes as presented. Mrs. McClain seconded; Motion carried 4-0.

Approval of Bills : Some questions were presented regarding the bills presented. Mrs. McClain made a motion to pay the bills as presented. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 4-0.

Hearing of Visitors : None present.

Old Business:

Building Accessibility : Mr. Tharman shared that ISS out of Hastings are still working out the bugs with the security system. Pulis Lock and Key have changed all of the exterior locks and are currently keying all the locks for the interior doors.

Summer Projects : Mr. Tharman shared that many things are going on. They started in the grade school with painting of the speech room, 1st grade, 3rd grade and the floors. They will be waxing the floors tomorrow. At the junior high, they are doing some patchwork on walls and some sheeting work under the balconies. He also shared that the steps in Long Island and Almena have been repaired. He also commented that you should check out the west ramp, it has been painted. They have painted the conference room, teacher’s lounge and media room. All ceiling tiles that had water spots or damage have been replaced throughout the district. All of the sprinklers in front of the school have been repaired and all the mixers went to Hays for routine service.

Report of Unencumbered Cash Balances-End of Year: Mr. Tharman shared what was done for end of year balances and shared Cash Summary reports.

School Cell Phone: Mr. Tharman shared that he is no longer using the school cell phone and Jimmy’s old one has been deactivated as well. Mr. Gebhard was changed to a plan by himself with unlimited data. Dave would prefer to use his personal phone, rather than carry two. Mr. Wenzl made a motion to pay a stipend of $23.00 to Ken and Dave to put towards their personal cell phone bills. Mrs. McClain seconded; Motion carried 4-0.

Direct Deposit: Mrs. Knapp shared that we are still working out a few bugs and there was just a few of us affected. By September, we should be good to go.

Personnel:

Resignations : Mrs. McClain made a motion to accept Mr. Kinderknecht’s resignation as HS Assistant Basketball Coach and JH Assistant Football Coach. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 4-0. The board expressed their appreciation for his great work with the kiddos.

8:45 p.m. Mrs. McClain left the meeting. Mr. Rogers was contacted by phone to join the meeting.

Supplemental Positions: Mr. Lowry made a motion to accept Sabrina Brown as Junior High Head Volleyball Coach. Mr. Wenzl seconded; Motion carried 4-0

Certified Staffing : Mr. Wenzl made a motion to go into executive session to discuss certified personnel exception under KOMA. Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard were asked to remain and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at

9:05 p.m. Mr. Rogers seconded; Motion carried 4-0.

9:05 p.m. meeting returned to open session.

Mr. Wenzl made a motion to go into executive session to discuss certified personnel exception under KOMA. Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard were asked to remain and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at

9:10 p.m. Mr. Rogers seconded; Motion carried 4-0.

9:10 p.m. meeting returned to open session.

New Business:

Consent Calendar: Mr. Wenzl made a motion to accept the Consent Calendar as presented. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 4-0.

Appointments: Professional Development, KASB Government Relations. Negotiations and NCKSEC Interlocal #636:

Mr. Lowry made a motion to change Mr. Wenzl to KASB Government Relations and the rest as presented (Mrs. McClain – Professional Development / Mrs. Van Patten & Mr. Lowry – Negotiations / and Mr. Rogers – NCKSEC representative). Mr. Wenzl seconded; Motion carried 4-0.

Consideration of the Negotiated Agreement: Mr. Tharman shared that there were only two changes to the agreement. The first being #4 under Salary Article 2 and on the final page the base was increased by $500. He also stated that the teachers were satisfied. Mr. Wenzl made a motion to accept the Negotiated Agreement as presented. Mr. Rogers seconded; Motion carried 4-0.

Old Property: Mr. Tharman shared that we have an accumulation of old property. Would just like to have board approval to sell, give away or throw out. The board gave permission to follow through with this.

Transportation: Mr. Tharman said he took suburban #8 to Tripe’s and had the A/C repaired. He had also taken van #7 to Matteson’s for A/C work. He said they told him it needed additional work as well that would elevate the expenses dramatically. Mr. Tharman asked the board what they would like to do. The board said to use as a backup.

9:25 p.m. Mrs. McClain returned to the meeting.

Norton Bus Route: Mr. Tharman expressed concern regarding the riot last year and the use of the driveway on the south side of Hwy 36 (across from the prison).

9:30 p.m. Mrs. McClain left the meeting.

9:32 p.m. Mrs. McClain returned to the meeting.

Mr. Lowry said that he would visit with his parents and see if it would be okay for the school to use their driveway. Mr. Gebhard shared that we should reach out to the Esslinger’s and let them know why we are moving the pickup and drop off location.

Trophies & Pictures: Mr. Tharman shared our cafeteria and hallway is becoming overcrowded with memorabilia. He would like to start a discussion on this topic. There have been some complaints regarding the location of last year’s State trophies and pictures. Mr. Tharman is looking for suggestions.

Substitute Salaries: Mr. Tharman stated that substitute salaries have been brought to his attention. Mrs. McClain made a motion to go into executive session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel pursuant to the non-elected exception under KOMA. Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard were asked to remain and the open meeting will resume at 9:43 p.m. in the boardroom.

9:43 p.m. meeting returned to open session.

Administrative Reports:

Superintendent/9-12 Principal Report : Mr. Tharman stated school is coming around quickly. The new budget for FY 19 is not released yet. Lidia and Ken will be attending a budget workshop on Friday the 13th in Oakley. Mr. Tharman shared that he has been talking with the three secretaries and on the 19th, they are having an enrollment meeting. There is a DLT meeting that same day. Our KAY sponsor (Lidia Knapp) has one student going to KAY Camp (Alana Van Patten).

K-8 Principal Report : Mr. Gebhard reported that all is quiet in the grade school.

Reports of Board Members:

No reports.

Adjournment: Mrs. McClain made a motion that the board meeting adjourn. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 5-0. Meeting adjourned at 9:56 p.m.