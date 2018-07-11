Boden’s Tenure as Thunder Ridge Volleyball Coach Closes

KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 Sports has learned that Thunder Ridge High School will be looking for a new volleyball coach. John Boden, who spent the past nine seasons as the head coach, has resigned.

At this time there are no other particulars on the situation. Boden did say in a facebook post, “Thanks to all the players, parents and administration for the nine year run as head coach of the Thunder Ridge volleyball team! Special thanks to family, coaches and officials!”

We have reached out to Boden & USD 110 for more and will pass along any other information we receive.

In 2017, Thunder Ridge was 33-5 and 10-2 in the Northern Plains League and in the nine seasons Boden coached the Lady Longhorns, they went 229-97 (.702 win %) with two appearances in the KSHSAA 1A-DI State Tournament in Hays in 2011 and 2015. They also won two NPL regular season titles (2014 & 2015) and 2 NPL Tournament titles (2014 & 2017) under Boden’s watch. Since the NPL began in 2011, Boden’s teams went 62-15 (.805 win %) in league matches.

We will follow this story for updates, including who the successor will be as the Lady Longhorns’ head coach.