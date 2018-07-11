The 9th Annual Chad McDaniel Memorial Race is taking place at Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit tonight. The race honors Chad McDaniel of Concordia who lost his life due to injuries in a crash he had at Knoxville, IA on May 29, 2009. 31 Drivers are coming into town for the event as part of the USAC P1 Insurance Midget National Championship.

The series was in Meeker, OK last night, as Christopher Bell picked up his first win of the season. Bell is a two-time winner of the Chad McDaniel Race, which included a win last year. Midget National points leader Logan Seavey finished 2nd in last night’s race. Those are just two of the many talented drivers that will be taking the track tonight.

Cars will hit the track at 6:30 tonight for hot laps with racing beginning at 7 p.m. It’s anticipated that there will be four 10-lap heat races, followed by a 12-lap semi-feature and a 30-lap feature finale with 22 cars guaranteed. For those interested in attending, ticket prices are $20 for adults, $10 for kids 7-14 and 6 & under are free for the 9th Annual Chad McDaniel Memorial Race tonight in Beloit at Solomon Valley Raceway.

More information on the series can be found at usacracing.com and more on tonight’s race can be found at this link.