Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/9/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with David E. Baier, Chairman and Lynn Feldhausen member and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

Commissioner Robert S. Connell was absent from the meeting.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Steve Boyda, Marysville and Shane Hartner, Marysville was present to observe the meeting.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Lynn Feldhausen. Motion carried.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

for seat for semi-truck

$560.27-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108831

Carroll Construction Supply, Lincoln, NE

for quick patch

$1,779.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108829

Seneca Ready Mix, Inc., Seneca, KS

for concrete

$1,068.75-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108830

Hall Brothers, Inc., Marysville, KS

For onyx mastic sealing

$160,966.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108832

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the Home Sewer bills and pay them from the appropriate funds available. Motion carried.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Pony Express Auto, Inc., Marysville, KS

for 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with trade-in

$19,100.00-Appraiser fund-P.O. # 5601

Meghan Voracek, Attorney at Law, Seneca, KS

for contract attorney fee

$2,500.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5673

Steven A. Kraushaar, Attorney at Law, Marysville, KS

for contract attorney fee

$2,500.00-General (District Court) fee-P.O. # 5672

Mail Finance, Dallas, TX

for May-August lease

$1,161.78-General (Commissioners) fund-P.O. # 5703

Slup’s Repair, Marysville, KS

for tires and tire repair

$720.57-KDOT fund-P.O. # 5692

Latta Plumbing, Marysville, KS

for stainless steel sink at Helvering Center kitchen

$3,015.00-Title III C-P.O. # 5691

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue warrants from the respective funds. Motion carried.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to go into executive session for five minutes at 9:52 a.m. to discuss matters of attorney client privilege with County Counselor Jason Brinegar present. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to adjourn at 9:58 a.m. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, July 23, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.