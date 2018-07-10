Disk Golf Discussion Once Again Highlights Marysville City Council Meeting – 6/9/18

The Marysville City Council met Monday, and following another hour long, contentious debate, finalized a compromise decision that will allow disc golf in the city park, on a six-month trial basis. Thirty or more supporters were in attendance, and were at times quieted by the mayor.

Jennifer Packett and Glenda Eck spoke during the public open session in favor of the proposal. Packett expressed frustration, and dissatisfaction with the process, and urged the council not to turn down a free gift of a course, which Kyle Goracke had offered, lining up sponsor donations. “Take what is being given to you,” she commented. Eck voiced concerns with the process as well, and downplayed safety issues. She cited city park amenities, location, and multi-use opportunities versus a Lakeview location.

Council members Todd Frye and Jason Barnes stood ground against the mayor, who was open to discussion, but against a motion to take the matter from the table. She held firm during a back and forth discussion that Goracke had failed to return with a revised plan. He countered that when an ad-hoc committee was established, that he was taken out of the equation. The mayor again cited safety concerns, and Darlene Boss argued that a decision should be made on facts, not emotion. Frye again called for a vote, and it was Barnes who eventually offered a compromise motion that a course be established in the city park, on a temporary basis, subject to review after six months. The motion further went on to include a plan to rework the existing course at Lakeview Sports Complex, and seek public comments as to which is preferred. The final vote was 6-2 in favor, with Darlene Boss and Terry Hughes voting no.

Another lengthy discussion went into the second agenda item which included the annual Pony Express Gravel Dash, and Boss Nationals Car Show which are both scheduled for the same Saturday in September. Council had previously approved the car show, which is expected to draw some 200 cars. Around 150 riders are expected for the gravel dash, and the issue arose as to the finish line location, which would be at 7th and Broadway in the midst of the car show. Many, many options were brought forward, with consensus at the end that the groups would work together on a compromise.

A motion was approved to spend $40,000 from industrial revenue funds to repave, and expand the alleyway to the south of the new Sunflower Credit Union building to a full 20 feet, and to work with Sunflower on sidewalk enhancements. Pros and cons of the matter were discussed for nearly one-half hour, before a 6-2 vote for proceeding. Included no votes from Boss and Hughes.

The Planning Commission will meet July 12th to discuss possible zoning changes to allow a new dental clinic to be built at 201 S. 8th, among other considerations.

A single bid for $90,000 from AHRS Construction was approved for completing seventeen ADA accessible ramps at street corner locations. The original estimate was $60,000 but did not account for added expense with some grade work. The $60,000 will come from the general fund, with the balance from sales tax proceeds. A motion passed unanimously to bid up to $20,000 for a trailer air compressor for sale, funded through machinery equipment reserve funds.

Four applicants were considered for a part-time code enforcement position, and were narrowed to one top choice. A draft of a proposed ordinance establishing incentives for removal of blighted structures, and redevelopment of housing within the city core was discussed briefly, with council adding input. It will be further revised and reviewed before presentation.