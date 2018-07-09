The Norton City Council Minutes July 5 2018

NOTE: The following minutes are unofficial until approved at the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

July 5, 2018

The Norton City Council met in regular session Thursday, July 5, 2018, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Mark Dewees, Chriss McDiffett, Gary Lacy, and Ron Briery. Others present were Rick Rostek, Robert Daniels, Don Mordecai, Tim Sprigg, Robert Bowman, Abbey Horn, Dan Bainter, Jody Enfield, Gerry Cullumber, Karen Griffiths, James Moreau, and Darla Ellis. Chief Cullumber led those present in the Flag Salute and Rick Rostek gave the invocation.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to approve the June 20, 2018 city council meeting minutes as amended, by changing the address for a building permit from 316 S. Grant to 316 N. Grant. Vote taken. Motion carried.

The following building permits were presented:

Vern/Sue Jacobs – $55,000 – Demolish Carwash; construct new commercial building at 607 W. Holme

Scott Esslinger – $45,000 – Re-roofing at 101 S. State Street

Bradley Nuzum – $20,000 – Construct addition at 510 W. Crane

Linda Scheetz – $ 5,500 – Re-roofing at 513 N. State Street

Mayor Miller stated Vicki Huben from the Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict, but the City usually considers a donation to them each year. He asked the Finance Committee to discuss this and consider a donation for them again this year.

Don Mordecai was present to thank the City for everything they do to keep the frisbee golf course nice. He asked if it would be possible for him to have input on the trees that are trimmed in the park around the course, as some are used as obstacles for the course. He also asked if the porta pot on one of the fairways by Busch Field could be removed now that baseball season is over, and requested an additional sleeve for hole 1, to be used during the fair. He reported that Tee 1 got broken during the removal of a tree recently and needs replaced. A Frisbee Golf Tournament is scheduled for this weekend, and the course is being used often. He stated the Frisbee Golf Association appreciates everything the City does to keep the course nice.

Robert Daniels was present regarding the assessment for clean-up of the property at 208 E. Woodsfield, which he purchased at a Sheriff’s Sale in October of 2017. The City had cleaned up the property in November of 2016, and the total assessment was filed at the Courthouse on September 1, 2017. Robert stated he had checked with the County regarding the taxes owed, and this amount was not given to him, because assessments are not added to the properties until the first of December. He stated he would not have purchased the property if he would have known the amount assessed for cleanup, and the property would probably have not sold. He has been taking care of the property since he purchased it, and asked the council to write off the assessment. Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Mark Dewees to waive the assessment fees on 208 E. Woodsfield, if Norton County will refund the City the landfill fees. Karen Griffiths stated she will contact the County Clerk regarding this. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Tim Sprigg was present to request permission to hold a Beach Bash event on July 21. He asked to rope off the entire south sidewalk and 6 parking stalls on the 100 block of E. Washington Street. He plans to have a sand castle building contest on the sidewalk and would also like permission to have a bouncy house on a portion of Kansas Avenue between the Courthouse and Bullseye from 12 noon to 6 p.m. He stated all sand and materials will be cleaned up no later than July 23. Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to approve Tim’s request; if the bouncy house is set up outside on the street, proof of insurance must be provided to the City Attorney in advance. If Inflatable Insurance cannot be obtained, the bouncy house will be set up inside of Bullseye’s premises instead. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Mayor Miller apologized for the fact that the pool was closed on the 4th of July holiday; he stated it was unfortunate that it had to be closed because of fecal matter in the pool.

Chief Cullumber reported that Assistant Chief of Police Jody Enfield recently completed the Kansas Police Administrator’s Seminar. He stated he knows one of the speakers personally, and she spoke very highly of Jody. He also reported he is getting another round of items ready to sell on Purple Wave.

James Moreau reported on the status of the Street Improvement project. All removals have been done on Brown and the base is in; they will be getting ready to pave next week. The removals have also been done on the east half of Wilberforce.

Dennis Gilhousen reported the Utility Committee met and discussed Water Conservation Measures to be put into place. Without the lake as a water supply source, the current wells cannot supply the amount of water used during the summer months when lawns are being watered. The Committee recommends drafting an ordinance regarding water conservation measures to be put in place for the future, where watering would be done on alternate days depending on your address, and watering would be prohibited during the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The City Attorney will prepare an Ordinance for council to consider.

Dennis Gilhousen reported three test wells have been put down and were not sufficient. They will try three more test wells in another location to see if a sufficient water supply can be found close enough to the football field within the City’s water rights area.

Motion was made by Chriss McDiffett and seconded by Gary Lacy to approve Norton County’s request for approximately 150 feet of curb replacement at 126 Park Street with the City providing the labor and the landowner paying the cost of materials. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to suspend the rules and waive the 3 reading requirement for Ordinance #1713. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to adopt Ordinance #1713, incorporating the 2018 Uniform Public Offense Code for Kansas Cities . Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to suspend the rules and waive the 3 reading requirement for Ordinance #1714. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to adopt Ordinance #1714, incorporating the 2018 Standard Traffic Ordinance for Kansas Cities . Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to approve the Norton American Legion’s use of the grandstand booth in Elmwood Park for consumption of cereal malt beverages from July 24-28, 2018, as per Section 3-103(e) of the Norton City Code, and to approve their cereal malt beverage special event license for consumption on the premises at a confined beer garden at the grandstand booth in Elmwood Park during the 2018 Norton County Fair. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to approve Appropriating Ordinance #13 as a whole. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 6:13 p.m.