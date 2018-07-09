Quilts on Exhibit at Art Center

Thirty-seven quilts are on exhibit at the Lee Dam Center for Fine Art, Marysville, until Sunday, July 22. The exhibition, “Heart of America,” features quilts created and owned by residents from Marshall County and Washington County.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.

Quilts are on loan from Connie Ackerman, Michele Beaman, Colleen Bussmann, Karen Besinger, Cindy Hynek, Vickie Kyner, Rachel Massoth, Sally Oliver, and Collette Ottens.

Massoth has several quilts on display. One is pink and covered in French knots. “I had to share a room with my older sister so my maternal grandma, Helen Zink, made us coordinating quilts in 1986,” she said. “My mom chose the material. Mine has a light backing, and my sister’s was a darker color.”

Ottens also displays a quilt made by her grandma, Minnie Hennerberg. “Grandma made fourteen quilts in 1978 for all of her grandkids,” Ottens said.

Some quilts have a patriotic theme and some were made for special occasions.

Kyner shares a quilt she made for her parents’ fiftieth anniversary. She gave each family member a quilt block to design and complete with their names, dates of birth, interests, and occupations. The blocks were stitched together and hand quilted by several of Kyner’s sisters as they prepared for their parents’ anniversary celebration.

To complement the quilts Ackerman has on exhibit, she has a scrapbook filled with photographs chronicling a year of quilting for the Country Quilt Divas, a local quilting group to which Ackerman belongs. The scrapbook also contains thank you notes from families who received quilts from the group.

The art center is open Thursdays from 4-6 p.m.; Saturdays from 10-4 p.m.; Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

For more information visit the arts cooperative’s website marshallcountyarts.org.