Lt. Governor Tracey Mann visits North Central Kansas – Part II

We continue our conversation with Lt. Governor Tracey Mann during his visit to NCK last week. I met with him in Osborne at Sims Farm and Chemical. Mann also met with constituents in Mankato and Smith Center.

I asked Mann what kind of action he and Governor Jeff Colyer have taken which has improved upon things that had become divisive in the state under former Governor Sam Brownback as the tone in Topeka has seemed to become less bitter in the past few months since his departure.

A week ago today, the final tax report from the Department of Revenue for the fiscal year ending June 30 was released. I asked Mann to speak on the improved performance against the projections which have been met and exceeded for several months after having fallen short much more often than not over the previous three years.

I questioned the Lt Governor how he would respond to those who point to the fact that projections have been reduced several times over the past three years as to why those projections have been met. Suggesting the state economy may not be that strong, but just appearing better on paper due to reduced projections.

I asked Mann what was being done specifically to improve the ag economy in Kansas.

On the continuing issue of school funding, I asked the Lt. Governor to elaborate on the ruling handed down recently by the state supreme court mandating the Kansas Legislature still has work to do when it comes to funding its public schools.

Finally, I asked Mann to give us some top priorities which he believes separate himself and Gov. Colyer from the remainder of the field in the upcoming general election.

That was Lt. Governor Tracey Mann during his visit to NCK last week.