Amber Alert Notice

Abductee(s):

Name: Amber Lynn Rewerts-Schiavoni

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Weight: 140

Hair Color: Dyed Black

Eye Color: Blue

Age: 13 years

Gender: Female

Description: last seen on July 4, 2018 wearing black t-shirt with “Sons of Anarchy” logo, black jeans, carrying a shiny blue billfold.

Last Seen: on July 4, 2018 approx. 1 pm at the Greyhound bus station in Kansas City, Missouri. Amber is from Lenexa, and may have left on a Greyhound to the greater Minneapolis area or may still be in the KC metro,

Suspect(s):

Name: Darvike D White

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: 200

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color:

Age: 23 years

Gender: Male

Description:

Vehicle(s):

No known vehicles at this time

Latest Information:

2018-07-06 14:36:42.552: On 07-06-2018, at approximately 2:12pm, the Lenexa, Kansas Police Department shared the following information with the KBI:

On 07-04-2018, at approximately 2:00pm, Rewerts-Schiavoni was last seen leaving her residence in Lenexa, near 77th and Quivira with the listed suspect. Rewerts-Schiavoni told a parent that she was walking to Oak Park Mall at 95th and Quivira in Overland Park.

On 07-04-2018, at approximatey 7:50pm, White and Rewerts-Schiavoni were seen on video at the Greyhound Bus Station in Kansas City, Missouri. The pair may have left on a Greyhound to the greater Minneapolis area or may still be in the KC metro.

The Lenexa Police Department believes that Rewerts-Schiavoni, who was 12 years old at the time of her disappearance, had been coerced by the 23 year old suspect. Law enforcement is in fear for her safety and consider her to be in imminent danger.

Call 911 immediately if you see Rewerts-Schiavoni or White. If you have other

information about Rewerts-Schiavoni’s disappearance or her whereabouts please call the Lenexa Police Dept. at 913-477-7301 or the KC CrimeStoppers hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information