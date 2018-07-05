Stay Strong, Stay Healthy Coming To Washington

Improve your health and quality of life – plus have fun. Sign up for this strength building program designed for older men and women age 60 and over. Participants meet on Monday and Wednesday mornings for 8 weeks from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., August 6 – September 26 at the handicapped accessible Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 401 D Street in Washington. The last week of August we will meet on Friday, August 31st instead of a Wednesday, and we will not meet on Labor Day Monday. Instead, the second session will be held on Friday, September 7th.

Our bodies are made to move. Physical inactivity can place our health at risk for many chronic diseases. Here’s the good news! The Stay Strong, Stay Healthy program is built on simple, strength-building exercises that will improve your balance, health, and state of mind. The classes build muscle strength which, in turn, improves balance, reduces fractures, decreases arthritis pain, heart disease, and depression. Other benefits may include better stress management and improved sleep quality.

Activities in the classes include warm-up exercises, strengthening exercises with and without weights, and a cool-down period. There is a cost to participate. Inquire about a scholarship, if you have limited income. Weights will be furnished. Participants only need to bring a heavy bath towel and a bottle of water. No special clothes or equipment are needed.

The classes will be led by District Agent, Deanna Turner. Call the Washington Extension Office at 785-325-2121 to pre-register and to pick-up a packet. You can also stop by the Office in the basement of the Washington Courthouse for more details. Some of the forms need to be returned before the first class on August 6. For more information, please contact Deanna Turner at dturner@ksu.edu or call 785-632-5335. Sign up today!