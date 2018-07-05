This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Make sure to sign up for our 9th Annual KD Country 94 Summer Giveaway this summer. Keep listening to KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake to find out where you can sign up to win next!

This year we are giving away an enclosed 5 x 8 Carry On Trailer, a Camp Chef Pellet grill, and an American flag Kayak with paddles from Becker Autos & Trailers, those prizes valued over $2,400! Plus we are also giving away a heavy duty Kid’s bicycle, courtesy of Miller Hardware LLC in Downs.

Upcoming Live Remotes to get signed up

View More…

Our summer giveaway is sponsored by:

Thank our sponsors who have made this promotion possible. Make sure to sign up for our 9th Annual KD Country 94 Summer Giveaway this summer. Keep listening to KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake to find out where you can sign up to win next!