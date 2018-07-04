U.S. 36 Highway Association Meeting Held

The annual U.S. 36 Highway Association annual meeting was held Friday in Marysville. Kansas Secretary of Transportation Richard Carlson pointed out that the state was ranked second nationally in quality of roads last year. The legislature is to consider options for a multi-year transportation plan, with a task force identified.

Senator Elaine Bowers of Concordia is a member of the committee, and spoke indicating that conversation includes work for the next decade. Concerns with recent transfers from the state highway fund, leading to cancellation of nearly two dozen projects were heard.