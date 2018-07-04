Search Warrant Leads To Arrest Near Barneston

By
Bruce Dierking
-

A search warrant at a property two miles north of Barneston Thursday evening resulted in the arrest of Shawn Huntington, age 46, on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of a destructive device, possession of a controlled substance, and obstruction of law enforcement.

Various stolen tools, accessories, and a TV were found at the site, and Huntington fled on foot from a small shed near the main residence on the property, where he was reportedly living. He was arrested, and later investigation turned up a homemade explosive device in a vehicle used by Huntington.

The goods recovered were related to several burglary and theft cases in southeast Gage County. The property owner cooperated with authorities during the search.

