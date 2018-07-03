Kansas Department of Revenue reports end of fiscal year tax receipts

By
Chad Hallack
-

Fiscal year-end tax receipts came in $1.2 billion above last year, and $317.8 million over fiscal year predictions, according to the latest revenue report released Monday by the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Year-end tax receipts were bolstered by a more than 20 percent increase in June collections,. The totals were $133 million over last year which topped expectations for the month by about $143.8 million.

“With tax receipts coming in above expectations every month during the last year, there’s optimism that this trend will continue,” Secretary Sam Williams said. “The increase in sales tax collections indicate more retail spending precipitated by wage gains from the federal tax cuts passed in to law six months ago.”

Fiscal year retail sales tax collections outpace the previous year’s total by $55.8 million. For the month of June, sales tax receipts were $10.76 million more than expectations for the month. It topped collections for June of 2017 by approximately $7 million.

Individual income tax continues to demonstrate strong performance above expectations with fiscal year collections at $229.42 million more than predicted for the year, and $1.07 billion above last year. Individual income tax collections for the month came in $114.03 million more than last June’s receipts.

Previous articleMitchell County Commissioners July 2, 2018
Chad Hallack
Now in his third year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, staff writing for a newspaper, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is a single-father of an eight year old daughter and enjoys spending his free time with her. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Glen Elder with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR