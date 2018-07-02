Norton Co Board of Commissioners

June 29, 2018

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on June 29, 2018 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan, Present.

June 2018 Vouchers & Payroll

The Norton County Commission and County Counselor reviewed the June 2018 vouchers and payroll. Upon review the vouchers and payroll were approved as submitted with the exception of one voucher that should have been covered under the contact agreement. The total amount of the voucher denied was $46.00.

06-25-2018 Minutes

The commission reviewed the minutes from June 25th, 2018. A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the minutes from 06-25-2018 with one addition to the minutes under the Abel Tree Service which was to insert the $11,000 bid. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Warren Harting

Warren Harting, rural resident was in to visit with the commission about concerns with musk thistle in the county, mainly surrounding his property. Warren asked that Clarence Wetter, Norton County Noxious Weed join the meeting Warren stated that they work hard to make sure their pastureland land is check at least a couple times a year and it is difficult when neighboring property does not control musk thistle.

Clarence reported that he has contacted the land owners and their reply is “they are working on it”. County Counselor gave the commission the legal process, which is defined well in Kansas Statue. The commission informed Clarence to do what he needed to do in order to get ahold of the problem. If the problem of musk thistle is not addressed on this property then the county will take action by having the property sprayed and then assessed to the land.

Warren also spoke to the commission about another concern he has with prairie dogs. Warren stated that he prairie dogs moving into his area and would like the commission to address the problem. The commission advised Warren that prairie dogs are outside their scope of authority.