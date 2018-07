Norton City Council Agenda July 5 2018

A G E N D A

July 5, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting.

Roll Call

Flag Salute / Invocation

Approve June 20, 2018 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Vern & Sue Jacobs – $55,000 – Demolish Carwash and construct new commercial building at 607 W. Holme

Scott Esslinger – $45,000 – Re-roofing at 101 S. State Street

Bradley Nuzum – $20,000 – Construct addition at 510 W. Crane

Linda Scheetz – $ 5,500 – Re-roofing at 513 N. State Street

Visitors :

Vicki Huben – Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center

Don Mordecai – Discuss Frisbee Golf Course

Robert Daniels – Discuss assessment on property at 209 E. Woodsfield

Lisa Herman – discuss attendance at recent community events

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS: —

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller –

Karen Griffiths – Report on Planning Commission Meeting held June 25th

Gerry Cullumber – Report on Completion of Kansas Police Administrator’s Seminar

– Announce next round of Purple Wave Auction items

James Moreau –

Jerry Jones –

Dennis Gilhousen – Report on Utility Committee Meeting

Update on water in Elmwood Park

Mark Dewees –

Chriss McDiffett – Consider Curb Replacement Request at 4-H Building

Gary Lacy –

Ron Briery –

Darla Ellis – Ordinance incorporating the 2018 Uniform Public Offense Code for Kansas Cities

– Ordinance incorporating the 2018 Standard Traffic Ordinance for Kansas Cities

– Consider request to block off portion of street and sidewalk

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #13

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

July 5 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m. July 18 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m. July 30 Planning Commission Meeting 5:30 p.m.